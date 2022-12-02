Zendaya’s mum shares cryptic post amid Tom Holland engagement rumours

Zendaya’s mum has shared a cryptic post amid rumours her daughter and Tom Holland are engaged.

The notoriously private couple were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his love interest Michelle.

After years of dating rumours, the pair finally confirmed their romance last July when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

Following reports Zendaya and Tom are “settling down” and “planning a real future together”, fans began to speculate that the couple are secretly engaged.

Zendaya’s mum Claire Stoermer took to Instagram Stories on Thursday amid the speculation to warn fans about clickbait in the media.

The quote shared by Claire read: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content.”

“It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”