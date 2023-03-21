Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach reveals what REALLY happened in viral video from Louis Vuitton show

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach has revealed what really went down at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris earlier this month.

After announcing his retirement last week in a since-deleted Instagram post, an awkward video of Zendaya and Law during Paris Fashion Week went viral on social media.

In the video, Zendaya is seen walking into the Louis Vuitton show in a tiger-print look styled by Roach, before she sits in the last seat in the front row.

Is Law Roach still upset about this? Zendaya seemed to help his career. pic.twitter.com/mxg3gPZEbY — Sweet Carmel (@SweetCarmel77) March 14, 2023

Roach then walks in and awkwardly stands in front of Zendaya, who points to a seat behind her, appearing to suggest he sit in the second row.

After the 44-year-old announced he was taking a step back from styling last week, the clip resurfaced on Twitter as fans questioned whether they had a falling out.

But in a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, the celebrity stylist set the record straight and explained what actually happened.

“We left on time, but I don’t know if our driver went the wrong way, but we got stuck in traffic,” he said.

“The way we came in, it was a long walk actually to get your seat. It was a long walk. So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn’t like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety.”

“In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn’t, you know, it wasn’t a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was,” he recalled.

“And so the seat behind her, when you see her turn around and touch the seat, it wasn’t her telling me to sit there, it was her telling me like, ‘That’s Darnell’s seat,’ which is her assistant. I’m not gonna sit in Darnell’s seat.”

“And so I was standing there — I was really just kind of confused. And remember, we had just made a mad dash to get there, so it’s anxiety, like, you sweating. I got this suit on, the hair, and we hot, you know, I was trying to make it.”

Roach also explained that he’s been working with Louis Vuittton for years, and his seat is always right next to Zendaya’s because “that’s part of our relationship and our interaction, seeing the clothes together. And you know, the little cues, and little such, like, that’s the look.”

Addressing the negative reaction to the video, he continued: “That became really tough, because it made people think that Zendaya wasn’t taking care of me and wasn’t making sure I was taken care of.”