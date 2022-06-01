Zendaya shares sweet tribute to her boyfriend Tom Holland on his birthday

Zendaya has shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Tom Holland on his 26th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a rare photo of the pair embracing alongside a touching message.

The Euphoria star captioned the adorable post: “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”.

The post sent fans into a frenzy, as many rushed to the comment section to share their admiration for the couple.

One user commented: “You absolute cuties ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday, Tom!”

Another fan wrote, “the post I’ve been waiting for,” while a third user said, “THIS IS ACTUALLY THE CUTEST THING.”

Tom and Zendaya were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his love interest Michelle.

After years of dating rumours, the pair finally confirmed their romance last July when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

The couple’s third Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, hit cinemas last December.