YouTuber Jeffree Star ‘grateful to be alive’ after getting into serious car accident

YouTuber Jeffree Star ‘grateful to be alive’ after getting into serious car...

YouTuber Jeffree Star has told fans he feels “grateful” to be alive, after getting into a serious car accident.

On Friday, the beauty guru and his friend Daniel Lucas were in a “severe car accident” in Wyoming after Jeffree’s car hit black ice and “flipped three times”.

Sharing an update from the hospital on Friday night, Jeffree told fans: “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still.”

This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still.

I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine.

My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021



“I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine,” he continued.

“My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

In another tweet, Jeffree explained: “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7.”

“We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us,” he added.

My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021