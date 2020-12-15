Yolanda Hadid shares never-before-seen snaps from daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik’s baby shower

The couple announced the birth of their first child in September

Yolanda Hadid has shared never-before-seen snaps from her daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik’s baby shower.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in September, but they’re yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills share gave fans an inside look into the newborn’s baby shower and gender reveal earlier this year.

The 56-year-old wrote: “This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020.”

“Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories,” she added.

The sweet snaps shows model Gigi and her singer boyfriend pose with a pink cake, revealing their baby’s gender.

The next photo shows Yolanda hugging the couple following the exciting news.

Gigi recently shared some previously unseen photos of her pregnancy bump, sharing snaps from her third trimester.

In one sweet snap, Zayn is seen resting his head on her bump, as they prepared to welcome their first child.

The 25-year-old captioned the post: “August, waiting for our girl.”

Gigi and Zayn announced their daughter’s arrival on September 23, but neither have confirmed her exact birth date or name.

Announcing the birth of their daughter at the time, the couple shared sweet Instagram photos of the newborn’s hand.

Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love 💕.”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”