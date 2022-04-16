Woman at the centre of ‘malicious’ Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumour speaks out

Amina Muaddi has slammed a “vile” rumour she had an affair with A$AP Rocky behind Rihanna’s back.

Fans believed the couple had parted ways this week, after cheating rumours started circulating online.

The speculation stemmed from a tweet posted by fashion blogger Louis Pisano, who alleged the rapper cheated on the pregnant singer with her Fenty shoe designer Amina.

The tweet read: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

“Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.”

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

TMZ later reported that there was no truth to the rumour, and Amina has since addressed the claims on Instagram.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Story, Amina wrote: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously.”

“However, in the last 24 [hours], I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued, referring to Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Explaining why she decided to break her silence, she added: “I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but is related to people I have a great amount of respect for.”

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, are currently expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One.”

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”