Who is Alix Earle? Everything you need to know about the internet’s latest obsession

Alix Earle is the internet’s latest obsession.

The 22-year-old has blown up on social media in recent months, with a whopping 3.1million followers on TikTok and an impressive 1.2million followers on Instagram.

The influencer, who hails from New Jersey and studies business at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, is best known for her Get Ready With Me and Day In The Life videos.

Alix, who recently split from baseball star Tyler Wade, has also gone viral thanks to her makeup tutorials.

She has influenced her followers to buy (and sell-out) her holy grail beauty products – including the Benefit Tickle Golden Pink Highlighter, the Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in the shade Sangria, the Too Faced ‘Better Than Sex’ Mascara, and the Benefit Roller Lash.

The marketing intern’s now-famous makeup routine also includes white eyeliner – which has made a serious comeback as a result.

Alix has also used her platform to open up about her struggles with acne, depression and anxiety, and fans love her relatability.

In recent weeks, she landed a collaboration with Selena Gomez, and she was also invited to Miley Cyrus’s star-studded New Year’s Eve Party.

As Alix’s popularity continues to grow, we expect you’ll be seeing a lot more from TikTok’s hottest new ‘It Girl’ in the year ahead.