Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel reprised their roles from the festive favourite

WATCH: The cast of Elf reunite for virtual fundraising event

The cast of Elf have reunited for a virtual fundraising event.

Will Ferrell reprised his role as Buddy the Elf for the virtual table read, with Zooey Deschanel returning as Jovie, in aid of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The actors recreated their duet of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’, and were joined by co-stars Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Andy Richer, Amy Sedaris, Mary Steenburgen, Matt Walsh and Kyle Glass.

Thank you to everyone who joined the #ElfforGeorgia livestream! So excited we were able to reach our goal of over $400k! Loved reuniting with the cast and all our very special guests 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EDX4gRwW1m — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) December 13, 2020

Other special guests at the reading included Ken Jeong, Danny Woodburn, Jenna Ushkowitz, Busy Philipps, Ed Helms, Bradley Whitford, Wanda Sykes and Gaten Matarazzo.

The film was released in 2003, and follows Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves.

As he spreads festive cheer around the world, Buddy also journeys to New York City to meet him biological father, who is on the naughty list.

"You sit on a throne of LIES!" 🤣 Catch the ending of our amazing Elf reading — every dollar goes to help us elect @Ossoff and @ReverendWarnock! https://t.co/JPmN6zTgqY #ElfForGeorgia pic.twitter.com/6yJ9R47WiT — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) December 13, 2020