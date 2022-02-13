WATCH: Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunite for Super Bowl ad

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have reunited for a musical Super Bowl ad.

The actors played best friends John Michael ‘J.D.’ Dorian and Christopher Turk in the hit medical sitcom, which ran for nine seasons.

Ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl LVI, T-Mobile released an ad starring Zach and Donald, which sees them sing an updated version of ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story.

Super Bowl LVI will take place in the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals going head to head.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the highly anticipated halftime show.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

