WATCH: Ryan Gosling’s hilarious reaction to winning at the Critics Choice Awards

Ryan Gosling had a hilarious reaction to winning at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

The 43-year-old actor looked confused after his song, I’m Just Ken was announced as the winner of Best Original Song at the 29th annual awards ceremony.

The Barbie star’s rather deadpan expression has sent fans into a frenzy online, with many announcing that he has “created the next meme.”

One user wrote on X: “I just really think The Oscars should have a Ryan Gosling only feed.”

Another shared a new gif of the clip and wrote: “Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform ‘I’m just Ken’ at the Oscars.”

While a third put: “Ryan Gosling’s blank reaction to him winning the Critics Choice Award which should’ve gone to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” is just pure gold. This man knows Billie deserved it.”

Since the moment went viral, the memes have started to roll in.

ryan gosling after im just ken won best original song at the critics choice awards pic.twitter.com/uny8KzIwyR — chlo (@goslingsversion) January 15, 2024

bella: and the critics choice awards goes to… i’m just ken ryan gosling: pic.twitter.com/7FMZoYHImT — jay (@blythtism) January 15, 2024

bella: and the critics choice awards goes to… i’m just ken ryan gosling:pic.twitter.com/7WAoQX3qav — grazi (@bowergrazi) January 15, 2024

The Barbie film lead the nominations on Sunday night, but came home with a total of six wins.

It’s Barbenheimer counterpart, Oppenheimer scored eight awards, including Best Picture.

Barbie also won for Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Hair and Makeup.

Speaking to writer-director Greta Gerwig from the stage, upon accepting the award for Best Original Song, songwriter Mark Ronson said: “The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog rock power ballad dream ballet shredfest so that the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we are really forever in your debt for that.”