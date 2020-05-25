WATCH: Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian share adorable video of their daughters Chicago and Stormi

The two cousins were being wheeled around in a buggy

WATCH: Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian share adorable video of their daughters...

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have shared an adorable video of their daughters Chicago and Stormi.

The two cousins, who are both two-years-old, were filmed being wheeled around in a buggy and making silly noises at one another.

The 22-year-old shared the heartwarming footage on her Instagram with her 177 million followers.

“THESE TWO 😍🤍,” she wrote above the video, alongside tow red love-heart emojis.

Chicago proceeded to compliment Stormi’s hair as she gently tapped her on the head.

“I like your hair,” Chicago admitted her cousin.

“Thank-you,” Stormi replied, which was followed by laughter from the adults.

Kim Kardashian also posted the sweet video on her Instagram story.

The video came after reality star set up an Instagram account for her daughter recently.

Fans discovered it after noticing that multiple members of the KarJenner clan follow it.

The account, which has the username @stormi, is currently private and is followed by just 21 people, including Stormi’s father Travis Scott, and her aunties Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

