WATCH: Dwayne Johnson shares adorable footage of him teaching his daughter to wash her hands

The actor is heard singing the You're Welcome rap from Moana

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson shares adorable footage of him teaching his daughter to...

Dwayne Johnson has shared a heartfelt video of him teaching his daughter how to wash her hands to a familiar tune.

The 47-year-old shared the footage of himself and his four-year-old daughter with his 177 million followers on Instagram.

Dwayne is seen washing his daughter’s hands whilst he sings the You’re Welcome rap from Disney’s Moana.

“Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶,” he captioned the post.

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands.”

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,” he admitted.

After he finished singing the rap, the actor asked his daughter to tell everyone watching to “stay healthy” and “stay safe” before the video came to an end.