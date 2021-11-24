Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt welcomes first child

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt has announced the birth of her first child.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news, sharing a black-and-white photo with her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world. 🤍”

Gigi Hadid commented: “Aw sweet M I am so happy for you and J! Enjoy every second :)”

Taylor Hill penned: “😭😭😭😭 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”, while Emily In Paris star Lily Collins wrote: “Ahhh congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Martha announced her pregnancy in June, after getting engaged to her beau Jason McDonald in January 2020.