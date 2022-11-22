Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes announces she’s expecting her first child

Former Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 31-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a black-and-white snaps from her pregnancy shoot, Jasmine wrote: “Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾.”

“Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero 🥺,” Jasmine continued.

The 31-year-old’s husband Juan David Borrero commented on the post: “Couldn’t be happier to grow our family with you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, a host of famous faces rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations beautiful 😍,” Hailey Bieber penned: “Congratulations 🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” and former Victoria’s Secret model Romee Estrijd commented: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Jasmine later shared a short video of the behind-the-scenes footage of her pregnancy shoot, and wrote: “A little bts from our shoot 🥰🥺.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she is currently six months pregnant.

Jasmine and Juan tied-the-knot last September.