Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes announces she’s expecting her first child

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Former Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 31-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a black-and-white snaps from her pregnancy shoot, Jasmine wrote: “Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)

“Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero 🥺,” Jasmine continued.

The 31-year-old’s husband Juan David Borrero commented on the post: “Couldn’t be happier to grow our family with you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, a host of famous faces rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations beautiful 😍,” Hailey Bieber penned: “Congratulations 🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” and former Victoria’s Secret model Romee Estrijd commented: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)

Jasmine later shared a short video of the behind-the-scenes footage of her pregnancy shoot, and wrote: “A little bts from our shoot 🥰🥺.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she is currently six months pregnant.

Jasmine and Juan tied-the-knot last September.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us