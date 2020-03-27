Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and their daughter two months after their deaths

Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and their daughter two...

Vanessa Bryant has paid a touching tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi – two months after their tragic deaths.

The famous Lakers basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives in January after a helicopter crash in California.

Vanessa shared a video on her Instagram page which showed Kobe talking about coaching Gigi on the Amateur Athletic Union team.

“She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favourite sports as well,” he revealed.

View this post on Instagram 💔💔 A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

“But then, when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day.”

“It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process.”

The NBA legend admitted in another clip that the aspiring basketball player “is a good mix of me and a good mix of her mama, so that makes her even more competitive than I am.”

Vanessa captioned the post with two broken love-heart emojis.

The touching message comes after the widower spoke at Kobe and Gianna’s memorial last month.

The mother of four spoke candidly about how she will miss her husband and daughter dearly.

“We love and miss you Booboo and Gigi,” she proclaimed during her speech.