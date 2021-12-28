Camila Cabello announces she’s taking a social media break until the end of the year

Camila Cabello has announced she’s taking a social media break until the end of the year.

The singer, who recently split from Shawn Mendes, took to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her fans.

The 24-year-old wrote: “going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!! just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x Love y’all.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news, with many poking fun at the fact there is only a few more days left of 2021.

One tweeted: “Me when I say I’m going a diet til the weekend and it’s Friday x”.

Another penned: “I am taking a break from social media until the end of this sentence.”

Me when I say I’m going a diet til the weekend and it’s Friday x https://t.co/7DtgM5OOMm — Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) December 28, 2021

I am taking a break from social media until the end of this sentence https://t.co/A7NlNjkkj0 — Paul Musgrave 🎄🎁☃️ (@profmusgrave) December 28, 2021

There is literally 4 days left to end the year 👁👄👁 https://t.co/pZ8OaMXpLm — Hugo || Kendiss (@Hugo_Vieira_) December 28, 2021

I can announce I am taking a break from red wine until 3pm today. Please send thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Qo9WjMt3SD — Dr David Jeffery (@DrDavidJeffery) December 28, 2021

I’m announcing I’m finally going to start that diet I said I was going to do in 2021, also, until the end of the year. https://t.co/u95G6hZD1k — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) December 28, 2021

LMAO she is so brave for 3 days https://t.co/5DBuBgQSWY — tricia (@pgizzle312) December 28, 2021

Camila and Shawn announced their split last month in a joint statement shared on social media.

They wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”