Tristan Thompson leaves cryptic comment under photo of Khloe Kardashian’s diamond ring

Rumours are rife the couple are engaged

Tristan Thompson has left a cryptic comment underneath a photo of Khloe Kardashian’s new diamond ring.

The KUWTK star has been spotted wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger in recent weeks, leading fans to believe she’s engaged to the NBA player.

Adding fuel to the fire, the 36-year-old shared a photo of the sizeable pear-shaped diamond on Instagram last night, as she showcased her new set of nails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Tristan has since commented under the post: “👀👀😍😍💎💎.”

Reacting to his comment, fans questioned whether the couple are really engaged.

One fan replied: “@realtristan13 YALL GETTING MARRIED OR NAH.”

Another asked: “engaged? If yes, huge congratulations!!🍾💕💙”

Khloe and Tristan started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple are now planning to have another child together, after undergoing IVF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)