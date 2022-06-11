Tributes pour in for TikTok star Cooper Noriega following his tragic death

Tributes have poured in for TikTok star Cooper Noriega, following his tragic death.

The 19-year-old, who had 1.8 million followers on TikTok, was found unresponsive in the car park of a California mall on June 9. Although paramedics arrived on the scene quickly, they were unable to revive the star.

Just hours before his death, the star posted an eerie TikTok with the caption: “Who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af.”

Before his untimely death, Cooper championed discussions about mental health, and battling with addiction on the social media platform.

Cooper’s most recent TikTok was a collab on June 9, with fellow influencer Bryce Hall.

Bryce has since commented under the video, writing: “I love you so much.”

Other influencers chimed into the comments section to pay tribute to the 19-year-old.

Sam Vicchiollo wrote, “i hope you finally have peace, i love you so f*****g much cooper,” and Isaak Presley commented: “i love you brother.”

Luca Schaefer-Charlton also penned, “rest easy coop,” and Peyton Jordan added, “love you coop.”

Claudia Conway wrote: “This is so devastating Rest In Peace cooper,” and Ahylssa Marie commented, “love you coop. thank you for all the amazing memories.”

According to TMZ, no foul play is suspected in Cooper’s death, whilst an autopsy is pending.