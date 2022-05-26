Tributes pour in for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta – who has died aged 67

Tributes are pouring in for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.

According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected.

Ray is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who was with him while filming.

Ray played real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorcese’s critically acclaimed film The Goodfellas.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Ray’s on-screen wife Karen, said she was “utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray”.

She tweeted: “I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Check out more tributes below:

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

God, so strange to never know a person, but still cuts so emotionally that they've passed on. RIP Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/KtDDtJeRjV — Jim Maxwell (@1jcmaxwell) May 26, 2022

Holy crap RIP Ray Liotta. That one came out of nowhere — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. One of the best performances and narrations in film history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEsgUt7uRK — Martino (@MartinoPuccio) May 26, 2022

Actor Ray Liotta has passed away at the age of 67. Liotta starred in numerous films during his career including the '80s classic Field of Dreams where he played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. #80s #riprayliotta pic.twitter.com/XjdScSsW6t — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) May 26, 2022

Rest In Peace to the legendary Ray Liotta ❤️ He appeared in both Muppets from Space and Muppets Most Wanted. He was always such a good fella. pic.twitter.com/jseRvR4Hjk — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 26, 2022

Super Sky Point to the great Ray Liotta. Henry Hill and Shoeless Joe, that’s one hell of a career and there was a whole lot more. This one hurts. #RIP pic.twitter.com/AcGTS3iAYu — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 26, 2022