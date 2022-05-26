Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Tributes pour in for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta – who has died aged 67

@jasonfrankrothenberg
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Tributes are pouring in for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.

According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected.

Ray is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who was with him while filming.

Ray played real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorcese’s critically acclaimed film The Goodfellas.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Ray’s on-screen wife Karen, said she was “utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray”.

She tweeted: “I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Check out more tributes below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us