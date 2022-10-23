Travis Scott SLAMS claims he ‘spent Valentine’s Day with his ex-girlfriend’

Travis Scott has slammed claims he spent Valentine’s Day with his “ex-girlfriend” Rojean Kar.

Earlier today, the Instagram model called out the rapper for claiming he doesn’t know her, amid rumours they’ve been secretly hanging out.

Rojean claimed she has a series of photos and videos of them together, and also alleged she was with Travis on Valentine’s Day – despite the fact he welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner just days prior.

Travis later took to his Instagram Stories to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

In response, Rojean shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”

The drama started when Rojean, who was first linked to Travis back in 2013, shared a snap of her on the set of his music video to her IG Stories earlier this week.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉”

Amid speculation he was hanging out with the Instagram model, despite being in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis wrote in a statement: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on.”

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’s post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 after meeting at Coachella, but they briefly called it quits in 2019.

The on-off couple share two children – a daughter named Stormi, 4, and an eight-month-old son whose name has yet to be made public.