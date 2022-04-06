Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler reacts as he marries Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has reacted to the news that he secretly married Kourtney Kardashian on Monday night.

The 47-year-old was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008 and they share two kids together, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Travis is also the step-father of Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis married Kourtney, who he proposed to last October, on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Reacting to the news, Shanna said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine: “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Kourtney was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney and Travis are reported to have tied the knot in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas on Monday night, hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys together.

It is believed the couple wore their Grammy’s attire to their nuptials, which began at 1.45 am and reportedly lasted just 30 minutes.

The couple, who started dating at the end of 2020, also had an Elvis impersonator officiating the wedding.

Speaking about their wedding, chapel owner Marty Frierson said: “There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love.”

Marty added that only four people attended the ceremony and that the whole thing was filmed, saying: “I don’t know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out.”

“The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”