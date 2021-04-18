The couple confirmed their romance in February

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with stunning gift for her 42nd birthday

Travis Barker has surprised Kourtney Kardashian with a stunning gift for her 42nd birthday.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of an incredible display of white flowers that her musician beau got for her special day, which hung from the ceiling in her home.

The mum-of-three wrote: “Tulips and gardenias are my favourite flowers. My entire house smells yummy.”

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim also shared a video of the display to her Instagram Stories, saying: “Ok I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement. You can smell the entire house.”

“This is so beautiful I’ve never seen anything like this. Happy Birthday Kourt. Glad I made it back to smell this,” the SKIMS founder added, tagging Kourtney and Travis.

Kourtney shared more photos from her birthday celebrations with Travis, which included a romantic dinner and a late-night drive.

The news comes after Travis got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest, after confirming their romance in February.

The Blink-182 drummer and the KUWTK star have also spent time with each other’s children in recent weeks, including a trip to Deer Valley in Utah.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

