Tom Cruise and Austin Butler send fans into a frenzy at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon took place on Monday.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, more than 150 nominees gathered at The Beverly Hilton in California for the luncheon.

Irish stars Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson were just some of the famous faces in attendance.

Colin Farrell is hotly tipped to win his first Oscar next month, thanks to his critically acclaimed performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

He is up against Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Austin was spotted having an intimate conversation with Tom Cruise at Monday’s luncheon, sending fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

Austin also posed for photos with his fellow Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell at the star-studded event.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, [March 13, 12am GMT+1], at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

Check out all the nominees here.

