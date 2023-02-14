Tom Cruise and Austin Butler send fans into a frenzy at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon

The 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon took place on Monday.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, more than 150 nominees gathered at The Beverly Hilton in California for the luncheon.

Irish stars Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson were just some of the famous faces in attendance.

Colin Farrell with Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon

February 13, 2023 #ColinFarrell #TheBansheesofInisherin pic.twitter.com/5HZLAUZAHY — Colin Farrell Updates💚🤍🧡Fan Page (@CFarrellUpdates) February 14, 2023

Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal at the #Oscars luncheon

pic.twitter.com/CozyJVbvbB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 13, 2023

Colin Farrell is hotly tipped to win his first Oscar next month, thanks to his critically acclaimed performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

He is up against Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Austin was spotted having an intimate conversation with Tom Cruise at Monday’s luncheon, sending fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

Talk about the ultimate meeting! Austin Butler and Tom Cruise pose together for photos at the #Oscars Nominees Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/EL5DXKINoy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

Austin Butler has spent the last 10 minutes slowly drifting toward Tom Cruise. At last, we have contact pic.twitter.com/KFr1MiKA1H — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 13, 2023

I have never wanted to be tom cruise more than i do now. pic.twitter.com/FaQ9utBSjE — daily austin butler 💭 (@archivebutler) February 14, 2023

Austin also posed for photos with his fellow Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell at the star-studded event.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, [March 13, 12am GMT+1], at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

Academy Award nominees Colin Farrell and Austin Butler at the Oscars luncheon pic.twitter.com/FqOPxEzviG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 13, 2023