Timothée Chalamet opens up about life in the public eye amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet has opened up about life in the public eye, amid his romance with Kylie Jenner.

The Call Me By Your Name actor and the reality star went public with their relationship last month, following months of speculation.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Timothée expressed his desire to keep his personal life private.

Speaking about celebrity culture, the Wonka star said: “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter… because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

The interviewer Daniel Riley then mentioned that if the actor “really wanted to be left alone, he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram”.

Timothée replied: “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’,” – referring the episode which mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims they want a more private life.

He added: “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.

They were later spotted looking very loved up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where they watched the final of the U.S. Open.