TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio land their own reality show

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio have landed their own reality show.

The famous siblings rose to fame on the popular app TikTok, raking in millions of followers with their viral videos.

At just 16-years-old, Charli is the most followed person on the platform with a whopping 103.2million followers, while 19-year-old Dixie has 46.8million.

The social media sensations will give fans a look inside their family’s life in an eight-episode docuseries entitled ‘The D’Amelio Show’, coming to Hulu next year.

Their parents Marc and Heidi will also appear on the show, which according to the subscription service will follow the family’s “rise to fame, all while still staying true to their family values.”

Following the announcement of the show, Marc said in a statement: “We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life.

“We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world.

“Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

The news comes after the Kardashian-Jenner family signed a huge global content deal with Hulu, just months after they announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

The news was confirmed at an investor day for Hulu’s parent company Disney.

According to a press release from the streaming service, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are developing new content which will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and through Star internationally.