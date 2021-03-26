TikTok star Bryce Hall opens up about his split from Addison Rae

Bryce Hall has opened up about his split from Addison Rae.

The couple recently called time on their relationship, after rekindling their romance late last year.

In a teaser clip of his appearance on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Bryce has claimed he ended things with Addison.

In the clip, Bryce is asked “Who dumped who?” and he replied: “I’ll be honest, I ended it.”

When asked why, the social media star explained: “Because I was completely stressed out.”

“Dude, I paid so much money in lawyer fees to get all this bulls***t off of my plate,” he said, referring to a recent rumour he hooked up with someone else during a trip to Vegas.

“I had all that on my mind and on top of that, relationship issues involving that.”

The 21-year-old was then asked if Addison believed he never cheated on her in Vegas, and he replied: “Yeah she did, but at the same time the trust wasn’t fully there.”

“She knows I didn’t cheat, like she knows.”

Bryce has also addressed his split from Addison in a new YouTube video, titled ‘we broke up.’

In the video, the TikTok star said: “Both of us are going through a s*** ton of things right now behind-the-scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially.”

“With all that stress, we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways. I don’t want to be painted as the bad guy in this situation, at all.”

“I think everything on social media has been exploded way out of proportion.”