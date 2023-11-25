Tiffany Haddish arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

New reports have circulated and claimed that Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, the 43-year-old was arrested by police officers after the comedian allegedly stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently asleep at the wheel.

It has been reported that police officers responded to a call detailing the incident at around 5:45am on Friday morning.

According to TMZ, the star allegedly went quietly and was due to be released later that day.

The actress and comedian was performing at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the comedy club’s annual Thanksgiving Feast and Show on Thursday evening, prior to her arrest.

This is not the first time the star has faced legal troubles – after being arrested before on suspicion of driving under the influence back in January 2022.

Last year, Tiffany was arrested by police officers in Georgia, after they responded to a 911 call about a “driver asleep at the wheel” at about 2.30am on January 14.

After officers located a car that matched the description from the 911 call, they conducted a traffic stop and Tiffany was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, the actress posted a bond of $1,666, and was released from jail around 6.30am that morning.

On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Tiffany briefly spoke about her recent arrest.

She said: “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Tiffany went on to explain that she’s been working through a lot of grief recently, following the death of her grandmother as well as fellow comedian Bob Saget last January.

She said of Bob: “He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing, just be you.’ And that as huge for me.”

“And then my grandma passed away and she saved my life, that’s my heart, she was like my soulmate, so that’s been really hard to process all this grief.”