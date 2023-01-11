This is why Zendaya did not attend the 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes took place on Tuesday night, and one famous face was noticeably absent from the awards show.

Zendaya picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series trophy for Euphoria, but she wasn’t there to accept the award.

Jay Ellis, who presented the trophy alongside Glen Powell, explained why the actress was unable to attend the star-studded ceremony.

👏 👏 Huge round of applause for the Golden Globe winner for Best Television Actress – Drama Series, @zendaya for @euphoriahbo! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L1GqYwOfPQ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

He said: “Zendaya couldn’t be with us tonight. So, we are going to accept this award on her behalf. She’s busy, she’s working, y’all. It’s a good thing.”

Zendaya later took to Instagram to thank the Golden Globes for the award.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor.”

“To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

She added: “Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift.”

“I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight♥️”

Check out the full list of winners here.