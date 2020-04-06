This is how Lady Gaga REALLY feels after that awkward Jimmy Fallon interview

The singer didn't realise she was being filmed

This is how Lady Gaga REALLY feels after that awkward Jimmy Fallon...

Lady Gaga’s thoughts on that very awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon has been revealed by a source close to the star.

Jimmy Fallon presented the show last week from home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The presenter FaceTimed Gaga for her guest appearance, but she didn’t know she was being filmed for TV.

Jimmy was eager to get Gaga to discuss her latest “big announcement” but the 34-year-old seemed distracted.

During the call, the pop-singer got disturbed by her assistants, and said: “I can’t Jimmy, I can’t talk right now,” and shared that it was “really weird time”.

He continued: “But what’s the big news? There’s something that you’re working on to help people out right now.”

However, she told the presenter she couldn’t talk to him and the interview then ended suddenly.

And now, a source close to Gaga told Hollywood Life that she wasn’t “too stressed” about the failed interview.

The source revealed that: “Stefani (Lady Gaga) isn’t really stressing about the reaction her interview with Jimmy Fallon got because she is going to use it to her advantage when she goes on again.”

Lady Gaga is “going to laugh about it all” and then “talk about what she is going to do for those affected by Corona.”

The hit-maker is planning to raise money for those affected by Covid-19 and is hoping the interview will “work to her advantage” as “so many people were interested in her non interview”.

“It might get more eyeballs on this new interview. That is what she is hoping for to come out of everything,” the source added.