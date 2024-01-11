THIS Barbie star will host the People’s Choice Awards 2024

Barbie star Simu Liu has been announced as the host of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The awards show will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on February 18 and will be broadcast live in the US.

The show will honour crowd favourites across the entertainment industry.

Simu is best known for starring in roles in the Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and most recently as one of the Ken’s in Barbie.

The actor has also been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for his performance in the now iconic blockbuster.

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,” said Simu of his new hosting gig.

“It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

Barbie leads the film nominations with nine nods.

Followed in the film nominees was its Barbenheimer counterpart, Oppenheimer which scored six nods.

The Irish have also received a nod at the awards ceremony this year, with our very own Cillian Murphy nominated for Male Movie Star of the Year and Drama Movie Star of the Year.