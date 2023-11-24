These two White Lotus stars FINALLY confirm their romance

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall who starred on the hit HBO show, The White Lotus, have finally confirmed their romance.

Meghann and Leo appeared on season two of HBO show together where they played Daphne and Jack, respectively.

After months of speculation, the pair confirmed their relationship as they shared a kiss on the street in New York City.

White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy, 33, and Leo Woodall, 27, confirm they are dating as they KISS in NYC… after months of speculation they are a couple https://t.co/xA2uc7jPUY pic.twitter.com/TlKFhzG48U — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) November 22, 2023

Back in January of this year, the actress was quizzed about the rumours during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After a fan asked if there was “any truth” to the speculation, the 32-year-old teased: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

Andy then said a romance between the pair would be “delicious” and insisted everyone “would all love it.”

Meghan replied: “You would? For you, I’ll say sure.”

After the crowd started cheering, the actress added: “I’m just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

The pair first sparked romance rumours in September 2022, after Leo shared a series of photos with Meghan and their White Lotus castmates on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Woodall (@leowoodall)

At the time, Meghan commented under the post, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️,” and Leo replied, “Love you right back ♥.”

Fans have since spotted the co-stars leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, leading fans to believe they’re an item.

Leo, who hails from London, played Jack in season two of The White Lotus.

Prior to his breakout role in The White Lotus, the 26-year-old briefly appeared in Holby City, before starring in the Apple TV+ film Cherry and the Universal series The Vampire Academy.

Meanwhile, Meghann previously starred in daytime soap opera One Life to Live from 2010 to 2012.

However, the actress is better known for her role as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type, which ran from 2017 to 2021.