The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham marries beau Bryant Wood after whirlwind romance

Kat Graham has married her beau Bryant Wood.

PEOPLE confirmed the news over the weekend.

The Vampire Diaries actress, who is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the series, married her business partner and best friend in a legal ceremony in LA.

According to the publication, Kat and Bryant are planning a larger, second ceremony next year.

The couple have been best friends for five years since starting their wellness company Modern Nirvana, along with Frank Elaridi.

