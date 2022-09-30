The theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been revealed.

The upcoming exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of the German designer’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand.

The Met Gala raises millions for the Costume Institute at the Met through the sale of tickets, which are bought by designers and brands.

Tickets are priced at around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her every year.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda were the co-chairs for the 2022 gala.