The O.C star says he’s ‘not proud’ of ‘lack of professionalism’ he showed on set of hit show

Adam Brody has stated that he is “not proud” of the “lack of professionalism” he showed on set of the hit 2000s show, The O.C.

The American TV series ran from 2003 to 2007 and depicted the drama and scandals of a group of teens in the wealthy, upper-class neighbourhood of Newport Beach, Orange County,

The 43-year-old played the humorous Seth Cohen on the Fox show.

In a new book, Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History, author Alan Sepinwall has featured extensive interviews with the cast and crew of the series, including creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage.

Adam has been reported by Too Fab, to have said: “I think I very much let my distaste for the later episodes be known.”

“I didn’t mask that at all, and I’m sure I openly mocked it a bit. So I’m not proud of that.”

The actor continued: “I liked the directors, and the crew and I got on really well and I didn’t keep people waiting.”

“I would never scream or yell at anyone, or say anything f***ing mean.”

Adam revealed: “I blame myself for a lack of professionalism, and a disrespect to the work.”

“Had the quality been the quality of season one, I’m sure I would have been a lot more engaged … I think the quality of it and my engagement went hand in hand.”

The book also examined allegations that the actor would not read the full scripts but rather the pages being shot on that day.

It’s pub day for Welcome to The O.C. This is my first book in nearly five years, my first oral history of any kind, and a mulligan of sorts for my very first book. I’m very excited, and I hope you’ll allow me a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MxqO5qpsBb — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) November 28, 2023



The star explained that it wasn’t “a ringing endorsement for [his] conduct,” but that he was on time and knew his lines.

According to the publication, Adam incited a “feisty, feisty mood” out of the show’s castmates as “he was not shy about” his apathy with the show.

The actor’s castmate Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts and had previously dated the star at the time, said that she was in an awkward spot with his antics on the set.

“How do you balance that? Because you want to be supportive of the person you’re with,” she said.

“But also I’m a firm believer in always being grateful, and gratitude comes first.”

“And I think there were probably times where that went by the wayside. You grow up, you look back, and you can realize when you’re young, you might behave in certain ways you wish you hadn’t.”