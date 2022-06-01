The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag reveal they’re expecting their second child

The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have announced they’re expecting their second child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, back in 2017.

Confirming the news to UsWeekly, Heidi said: “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag)



The reality star revealed she’s due to give birth in December, and said: “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for.”

“And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The couple also revealed it took “about 18 months” of trying before Heidi learned she was pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag)

Heidi said: “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal.”

“And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have.”

“And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”