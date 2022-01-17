The Hills star Whitney Port and her family test positive for Covid-19

Whitney Port and her family have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hills star, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the news with her 1.5 million followers.

Alongside a photo of her husband Tim Rosenman, who she shares a 4-year-old son with, she wrote: “So last week we all tested positive for Covid.”

“I wasn’t trying to hide anything, I just didn’t want to make it a bigger deal than it is/was and I didn’t want the pressure to ‘report the news.'” “The nausea last weekend I guess was the first sign of it but we’ve all been fine otherwise,” the fashion designer said of her symptons. “A little congested and my taste is not at its sharpest, but we are ok.” “Just quarantining, cooking and napping. I was starting to feel like it was just a matter of time before we got it. Anyways, what shall we do to pass the time?” Whitney asked. To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.