The cast of Pretty Little Liars mark the show’s 10-year anniversary

The cast of Pretty Little Liars has shared some throwback snaps to mark the show’s 10-year anniversary.

The teen drama followed the lives of Alison, Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer – and the lengths they would go to in order to keep their secrets hidden.

It’s been exactly ten years since the show first aired in the US, and the show’s cast marked the milestone on social media last night.

Ashley Benson, who played Hanna on the show, shared a photo of the five leading ladies on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram TEN YEARS AGO I love my PLL family 💜💜💜💜 A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

“TEN YEARS AGO I love my PLL family 💜💜💜💜,” she captioned the post.

Lucy Hale, who portrayed Aria, posted a series of photos that were taken during filming.

“HAPPY 10 YEARS OF PLL!” she wrote.

“This show changed my life. Eternally grateful and always proud of what we accomplished ❤️.”

Shay Mitchell, who played Emily, also reflected on the impact the series has had on her life.

“Nothing would be the way it is right now for me if this show hadn’t premiered a decade ago,” she wrote.

“I spent my entire 20s in Rosewood and I will be forever grateful for the last 10 years.”

Pretty Little Liars came to an end in 2017 after seven seasons.