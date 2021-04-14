The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay in emotional interview

Colton Underwood has come out as gay in an emotional interview.
The reality star rose to fame on the hit US dating show The Bachelor, which sees a bachelor go on dates with multiple women over a series of weeks – before proposing to one in the finale.
The 29-year-old appeared on the show in 2019, and announced his split from co-star Cassie Randolph last year.
Speaking on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, Colton opened up about his sexuality, telling Robin Roberts: “This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are.”
“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”
JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021
“I’m still nervous, it’s been a journey for sure. I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”
“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses,” he explained.
“I think overall, the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this I don’t, I would have rather died than, say, I’m gay. I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”
Producers of The Bachelor franchise said in a statement: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”