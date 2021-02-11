Taylor Swift announces rerecorded version of her 2008 album Fearless

The singer has rerecorded her back catalogue following the sale of her masters

Taylor Swift has revealed she’s releasing a rerecorded version of her 2008 album, Fearless.

Titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the 26-track album will feature re-recordings of songs from her sophomore album, including ‘Love Story’ and ‘Forever & Always’.

The album will also include six previously unreleased songs that were written by Taylor between the ages of 16 and 18.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

Announcing the news on social media today, Taylor told fans that she would be releasing her new version of ‘Love Story’ tonight.

The singer is currently in the process of rerecording her first six albums, after her back catalogue was sold by Scooter Braun last year.

The music mogul obtained control of the singer’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

Scooter has since sold her master rights to a private equity company for a rumoured $300 million.