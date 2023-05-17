Taylor Lautner jokes he’s ‘praying’ for John Mayer as Taylor Swift gears up to re-release Speak Now album

Taylor Lautner has joked that he’s “praying” for John Mayer as Taylor Swift gears up to re-release her album Speak Now.

Earlier this month, the songstress announced that the “Taylor’s Version” of her 2010 album would be released in July.

In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Music Group, and subsequently the rights to Taylor’s first six albums.

The blonde beauty has since re-recorded three of her albums’s – Fearless, Red and Speak Now in an attempt to regain control of her mastery.

Speak Now features a track titled Dear John, which many believe was written about John Mayer; though Taylor has never confirmed nor denied this.

The former couple dated between December 2009 and February 2010, and their break-up made headlines when he reacted badly to Dear John.

At the time, he told Rolling Stone: “I never got an email. I never got a phone call.”

“I was really caught off guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down,” John continued at the time.

“I mean, how would you feel if at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

“I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting.”

“I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls**t.”

Ahead of Speak Now’s re-release Taylor Lautner joked to TODAY.com that he’s “praying for John”.

The 2010 album also contains a track titled Back to December, which fans believe was written about the Twilight star.

The actor told the publication: “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe.”