Shia LaBeouf ‘seeking long-term intensive treatment’ – after FKA Twigs accused him of abuse in lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly seeking “intensive, long-term” treatment, after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of abuse in a new lawsuit.

Days after the lawsuit hit headlines, the actor’s attorney Shawn Holley has told Variety: “Shia needs help and he knows that.”

“We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

In the lawsuit, FKA Twigs accused Shia of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

The former couple dated for less than a year, before calling it quits in May 2019.

In the detailed lawsuit, the British musician claims Shia once threatened to crash the car they were driving unless she told him she loved him.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claims they stopped at a gas station where Shia allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face and then forced her to get back in the vehicle.

Prior to the gas station incident, the singer has alleged that she woke in the middle of the night to find the Transformers star choking her.

FKA characterised her relationship with Shia as “the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life”.

In response to his ex-girlfriend’s claims, Shia said many of the allegations “are not true” but admitted he isn’t in a position to “defend” any of his actions.

He said: “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done.”

“As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

“It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others.”

“I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings,” he continued.

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”