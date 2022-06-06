Shay Mitchell reveals the special meaning behind her newborn daughter’s name

Shay Mitchell has revealed the special meaning behind her newborn daughter’s name.

The Pretty Little Liars star welcomed her second child with her longtime partner Matte Babel last month, but only shared the news over the weekend.

The actress has since revealed she named her baby girl Rome, after her grandmother Romaine who sadly died earlier this year.

She wrote on Instagram: “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy.”

“We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine. ❤️”

Shay announced her pregnancy back in February, just weeks after announcing the death of her beloved grandmother.

Alongside stunning snaps of her baby bump, the actress wrote: “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date.”

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.” “Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Shay and Matte are also parents to a two-year-old daughter named Atlas.