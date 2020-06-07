Selling Sunset star reveals romance story was edited for the show

The second series of Selling Sunset is trending on Neflix worldwide – but be careful what you believe on the show.

Star of the show Christine Quinn has admitted there is a little white lie in this season.

In the second series the real estate agent’s storyline is focused on her new relationship with her now husband Christian, with co-star Mary Fitzgerald telling her cast mates that Christine was showing Christian a house (while he was dating someone else) when they met.

But speaking in an interview on ITV’s This Morning, Christine said they had actually met months before that.

“Well actually, that was amped up a little, I’m not going to lie,” she edxplained

“I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client. We were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun.”

But the LA star said everything else on the show was accurate, and the real estate game is very competitive.

“You have to make your mark, in this industry, realtors are a dime a dozen so it’s all about what you can do to set yourself apart. You have to prove you are worthy of selling a home like that,” she explained.

Fans of the show will be happy to know that season 3 will land earlier than usual – coming to Netflix in August.

On the last episode of season 2, fans were shown a glimpse of the next series, which will delve deep into the drama surrounding Chrishnell Stause and Justin Hartley’s split.