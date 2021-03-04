Home LA Showbiz Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn debuts her baby bump in stunning pregnancy...

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn debuts her baby bump in stunning pregnancy shoot

The reality star is expecting her first child with her husband Christian Richard

Christine Quinn has debuted her baby bump in a stunning pregnancy shoot.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old’s rep confirmed she’s expecting a baby with her husband Christian Richard.

The Selling Sunset star has since showed off her growing baby bump in a photoshoot for PEOPLE magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Christine wrote: “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me.”

“I’m humbled, awestruck, and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible.”

“I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

“Christian and I will not be doing a gender reveal. Read more about this when @people hits newsstands this Friday!”

“Thank you, everyone, for loving and supporting us during this magical time. Sending so much love,” she added.

