Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith shares health update – after undergoing surgery on her spine

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has shared a health update, after undergoing surgery on her spine.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of videos of herself in the hospital.

The realtor turned reality star explained to her followers that she was recently diagnosed with a blood infection, which spread to her spine.

She wrote: “Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular. I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care. I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers.”

“I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.”

“Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis … the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

Amanza continued: “They started me on antibiotics to treat the infection in my blood to hopefully diminish the infection in my spine that what they first thought was a tumor because on an MRI. That’s what it looks like. But the bad kind not the kind that’s just infection. Everyone was very scared, including myself.”

“Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the anabiotics that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously.”

“I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 💯 🙏🏽♥️”

The Netflix star concluded the post by writing: “Thank you to everyone at Cedar Sinai for taking such good care of me. This, too shall pass. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

It comes after Amanza documented a possible cancer scare on the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Last month, she confirmed the results of the biopsy were benign, and that she is cancer-free.