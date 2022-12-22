Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has revealed she was sexually abused as a child.

In a cover story for Mr. Warburton’s digital magazine, the realtor turned reality star claimed she was sexually abused between the ages of 3 and 11 by two members of her family.

She said: “I put on a very strong face, which comes from the fact that from the time I was three years old, I was sexually abused by somebody very close to me, and you have to pretend like that’s not happening.”

“Until God gave me a baby girl, it did not click. It hit me one day when my daughter was almost two, and I was pregnant with my son. I imagined everything that happened to me happening to her. And it changed everything.”

“Suddenly everything made sense: All of the things I had struggled with in my teens, addiction in my 20s, ways I felt I failed, was not motivated, and felt in some way different from my friends.”

“I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. I would change nothing in my life. I would be born again, and I would live the exact same life of trauma and abuse.”

“I would do it all over again because I am strong enough. I was chosen to go through that. Now I can be a voice to help others get through it,” Amanza added.

“I’ve done so much work, which has changed how I live my life. I hope that other people can see this interview and talk about it sooner.”

“It’s a weight off your shoulders and the only way to take your power back.”