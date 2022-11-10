Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so Demi Lovato could get the part

It turns out Selena Gomez turned down the chance to play Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, so that her then-pal Demi Lovato could get the part.

The Disney Channel film, which was released in 2008, followed a group of teens heading to summer camp to work on their music.

The Jonas Brothers also starred in the movie, which received a sequel two years later called Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

David DeLuise, who played Selena’s father in Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed the Rare Beauty founder was originally offered the lead role in the film.

Speaking in a resurfaced 2020 podcast interview with Wildchat Sports, the actor said: “I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena. And she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part.”

“So, she passed on it, which was very nice to do. And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together.”

It comes after Demi revealed she is no longer friends with Selena.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2020, the singer explained: “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…”

“I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”