Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with her Cruel Intentions co-stars to celebrate her birthday

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-stars to celebrate her 45th birthday this week.

23 years after the cult classic film was released, the actress spent the day with Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair at an art gallery in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old shared a snap of the trio on Instagram, as they posed in front of art that was inspired by Cruel Intentions.

The actress captioned the post: “Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day.”

The former co-stars were also joined by Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz for the birthday reunion.

In the comment section, Selma referenced the movie by commenting, “Happy birthday to the Marcia f***ing Brady of the upper east side.”

Sarah is married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr, whom she met on the set of the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The couple tied the knot in 2002, and share two kids together – daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.

