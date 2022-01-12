Ryan Dorsey pays tribute to Naya Rivera on what would have been her 35th birthday

Ryan Dorsey has paid tribute to his ex-wife Naya Rivera on what would have been her 35th birthday.

The Glee star tragically drowned on July 8, 2020 at the age of 33, after renting a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Southern California with her and Ryan’s son Josey.

Marking her 35th birthday today, Ryan said the actress would be “so proud” of their six-year-old.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the father-of-one said: “She knew how willing Josey was to share his things but she’d be so proud to see how he’ll give things he loves away to friends or donate them.”

“He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he’s watching TV that’s kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it.”

“At least once a day I find myself shaking my head, like it’s still unbelievable, so surreal that she’s gone. She’d be freaking out today, I could almost hear her: ‘OMG, I’m almost 40!’ It’s hard to write this, tears coming out my eyes. Unf***ing real.” Ryan and Naya tied the knot back in 2014, welcoming their son Josey the following year. The former couple called it quits four years later. Naya was declared missing on July 8, after her then 4-year-old son Josey was found sleeping on their rented pontoon boat in the middle of Lake Piru. Five days later, the 33-year-old’s body was found – and she was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by her family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on July 24.