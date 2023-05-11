Robert De Niro shares first photo of his seventh child – and reveals her sweet name

Robert De Niro has revealed the first photo of his seventh child, named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

The actor shared the photo with Gayle King on Thursday’s episode of CBS Mornings.

The TV host confirmed Gia was born on April 6, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces at the time.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

The journalist also revealed the 79-year-old’s seventh baby was “planned” with his partner Tiffany Chen.

Gayle told viewers: “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here in love. He’s very psyched about it.”

The birth of Robert’s seventh child was revealed after ET Canada stated that he had six kids during an interview.

The actor corrected the reporter by saying he “just had” another baby.

Aside from Gia, Robert is father to daughter Drena, 51, son Raphael, 46, twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11.